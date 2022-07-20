AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

AGCO stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in AGCO by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AGCO by 599.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

