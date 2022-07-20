KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $385.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $345.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. KLA has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $938,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 16.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

