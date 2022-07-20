Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $17.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $893.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $226,687.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,103,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,744,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $226,687.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,103,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,744,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intapp by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

