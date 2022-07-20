Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $132.99.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.