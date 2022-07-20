Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.14. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $132.99.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

