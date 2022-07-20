Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,427.86 ($40.98).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($40.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,900 ($46.62) to GBX 3,500 ($41.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.65) to GBX 3,175 ($37.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($40.05) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Anglo American Stock Up 1.0 %
LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,664.45 ($31.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,306.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,520.27. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.