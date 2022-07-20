Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.19.
COMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Compass Stock Performance
Shares of Compass stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.31. Compass has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Frank Martell purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass (COMP)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.