Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CLSA cut their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Weibo Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of WB stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,502,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
