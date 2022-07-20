Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CLSA cut their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Weibo Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WB stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,502,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

