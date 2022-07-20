Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Hologic Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.49 on Monday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

