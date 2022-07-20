Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.