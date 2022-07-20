Bank of America Upgrades Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Buy

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

EXFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $19.46 on Monday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $94,496.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,623.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expensify during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

