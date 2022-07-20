Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to SEK 113

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERICGet Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 120 to SEK 113 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,587,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

