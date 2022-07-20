Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to SEK 113

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 120 to SEK 113 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.78.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
