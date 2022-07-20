Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLRB. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLRB opened at $0.49 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

