BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $21.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIGC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $562,279. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.