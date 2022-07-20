HC Wainwright Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $27.00

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 278.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Codexis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. Codexis has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $466.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Codexis

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.