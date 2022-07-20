HC Wainwright Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $27.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 278.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. Codexis has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $466.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

