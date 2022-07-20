AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11,289.62

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £112.90 ($134.96) and last traded at £112.70 ($134.73), with a volume of 344828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £111.10 ($132.82).

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($137.48) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($137.48) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($143.45) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($143.45) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £105.71 ($126.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is £104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,780.31. The firm has a market cap of £174.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.02.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

