Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $110.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of AMAT opened at $98.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,270 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 15.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 517.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

