AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $50.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $89.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in AtriCure by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AtriCure by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

