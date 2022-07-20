Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,556.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,556 ($18.60) and last traded at GBX 1,453.24 ($17.37), with a volume of 1802697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,328 ($15.88).

Euromoney Institutional Investor Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14,640.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,185.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.01.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

Euromoney Institutional Investor Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.00%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.