Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.1 %

CASY stock opened at $198.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.63. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

