BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.67

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.00. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 4,384 shares trading hands.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

