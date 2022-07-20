Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

Buffalo Coal Stock Down 25.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.82 million for the quarter.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

