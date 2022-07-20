Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.82

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.82 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 94.29 ($1.13). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 96.05 ($1.15), with a volume of 59,161 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.15. The firm has a market cap of £112.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

