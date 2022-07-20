Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.09

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as low as $3.49. Exterran shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 121,177 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXTN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exterran in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Exterran Trading Up 10.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exterran ( NYSE:EXTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $191.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.05 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

