Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.68. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Mill City Ventures III Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

