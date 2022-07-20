Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.68. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
Mill City Ventures III Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.
Mill City Ventures III Company Profile
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.