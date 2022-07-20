Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Five9

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.05.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,844.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,594. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.