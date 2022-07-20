Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Down 18.6% in June

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 978,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Pearson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.21) to GBX 775 ($9.26) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 826 ($9.87) to GBX 835 ($9.98) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

About Pearson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

