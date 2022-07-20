Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declines By 18.7%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 687,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

FFIC opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

