Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Drops By 18.8%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52,970 shares of company stock valued at $268,069. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

