Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $26.07 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $311.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.86 and a 200 day moving average of $368.90. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

