StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Stock Performance

Shares of HIL stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International

About Hill International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Hill International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Hill International during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Stories

