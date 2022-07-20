StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hill International Stock Performance
Shares of HIL stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.54.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.