Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.41. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

