Morgan Stanley Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.81 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 83.6% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.