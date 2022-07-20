BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $540.27 million, a PE ratio of 768.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

