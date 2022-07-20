Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $209.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.05.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Saia by 150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Saia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.