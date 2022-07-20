Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Now Covered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 392.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

GHSI opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.81. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 263.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 795.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Articles

