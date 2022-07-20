NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.40. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 336.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.