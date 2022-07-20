Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research cut their target price on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.19. DermTech has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $23,470 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 184,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DermTech by 4,558.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 610,755 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in DermTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

