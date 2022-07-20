MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MacroGenics to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $3.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at $473,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 618.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.