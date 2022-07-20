Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

