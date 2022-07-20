Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Head to Head Analysis

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lilium and Vertical Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50

Lilium presently has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 302.95%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.19%. Given Lilium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lilium has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.8% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lilium and Vertical Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 12,885.15 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 6,401.85 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Summary

Lilium beats Vertical Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

