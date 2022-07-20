Head to Head Contrast: Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) & Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and Newmark Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.16 $343.00 million $2.78 3.80 Newmark Group $2.91 billion 0.71 $750.73 million $3.50 3.13

Newmark Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anywhere Real Estate. Newmark Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anywhere Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

58.2% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Newmark Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anywhere Real Estate and Newmark Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anywhere Real Estate 1 0 0 0 1.00 Newmark Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Anywhere Real Estate presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Newmark Group has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Newmark Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anywhere Real Estate 4.13% 14.24% 4.21% Newmark Group 23.31% 30.22% 9.67%

Volatility & Risk

Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmark Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmark Group beats Anywhere Real Estate on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 160 offices on four continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.