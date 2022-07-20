Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $142.00

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $3,763,893.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,245,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,287,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 695,150 shares of company stock worth $80,503,559. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Up 6.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $124.14 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $112.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.