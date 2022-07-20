Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Head-To-Head Review

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 35.58% 14.40% 1.25% Bank First 36.55% 13.94% 1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 2.82 $104.00 million $3.73 8.23 Bank First $121.90 million 4.76 $45.44 million $5.76 13.39

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dime Community Bancshares and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $35.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Bank First has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Bank First.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank First has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Bank First on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

