Analyzing Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) & Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Agritech and Green Thumb Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $7.16 million 6.95 -$14.11 million N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.56 $75.44 million $0.40 24.30

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Origin Agritech and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 366.45%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries 9.98% 6.32% 4.31%

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Origin Agritech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. Its e-commerce activities are engaged in delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of these agricultural products via blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

