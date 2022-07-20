PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.