WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,244.44 ($14.88).

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.36) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,230 ($14.70) to GBX 915 ($10.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

WPP Stock Performance

LON WPP opened at GBX 835.20 ($9.98) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 865.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,002.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 753.60 ($9.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.72).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

