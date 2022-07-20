Piper Sandler Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $20.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.83 on Monday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058 over the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

