Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to “Buy”

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s previous close.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

