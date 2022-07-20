Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BRO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

BRO opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

