Piper Sandler Trims Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Target Price to $118.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of AVLR opened at $85.45 on Monday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Avalara by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

